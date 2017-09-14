Dentists concerned about level of mouth cancer in homeless people

Concern has been raised about the level of homeless people at risk of mouth cancer.

The Irish Dental Association is joining forces with a number of charities to provide free screening for the disease.

It will be Mouth Cancer awareness day next Thursday September 20 and dentists will volunteer with the Simon community, Peter McVerry and the Capuchin Centre.

Two people die in Ireland each year as a result of mouth cancer.

Dr Conor McAlister said homeless people are particularly vulnerable.

"Head and neck cancer predominantly affects people who smoke and drink. Over the years of the awareness campaign, we've emphasised the importance of people attending a dentist on a regular basis so this form of cancer can be picked up at an early stage," he said.

"Unfortunately with the homeless population, they're less likely to attend a dentist and therefore the chances of this disease being picked up early are much less," he added.