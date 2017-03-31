Denis O'Brien to find out if legal action against Dail Committee and State is successful

Denis O’Brien is due to find out this morning whether his legal action against a Dáil Committee and the State has been successful.

The businessman claims statements made in the Dáil about his banking affairs with the IBRC breached his rights and strayed into the court’s domain.

When Deputies Catherine Murphy and Pearse Doherty made the remarks in 2015, Denis O’Brien was trying to stop RTÉ from broadcasting the information.

By revealing the details in the Dáil, he claims the outcome of the injunction proceedings was effectively decided in a way that breached his rights and the constitutional separation of powers between the Oireachtas and the courts.

He wants certain declarations including one to say they’re guilty of an unwarranted interference.

Lawyers for the defendants argued the statements were protected by privilege and contended the courts have no jurisdiction to intervene – a point since enforced in a separate action taken by former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins against the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee.