Denis O'Brien invited to Oireachtas hearing regarding plans to take over newspaper group

Businessman Denis O'Brien is to be asked to attend an Oireachtas hearing about his company's plans to take over a group of local newspapers.

The joint committee on communications is investigating plans from Independent News & Media to take over the Celtic Media group.

The plans have been approved by the competition watchdog, but are still awaiting approval by Minister Denis Naughten who's asked the committee to investigate.

People Before Profit's Brid Smith says the Government should be concerned at the possible takeover of small local papers: "I think the entire cabinet and the entire government should be very concerned about this.

"Once upon a time, in the 40's, the Skibbereen Eagle declared that it would be keeping an eye on the Kremlin, we will have no Skibbereen Eagles left if this merger goes through.

"We have nobody to keep an eye on anybody else."