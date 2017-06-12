Denis Naughton confirms support for Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar has moved a step closer to becoming Taoiseach - after securing the support of another independent minister.

Communications minister Denis Naughten (pictured) has confirmed he will vote in favour of Varadkar's appointment, leaving only Katherine Zappone yet to state her support.

Meanwhile the outgoing finance minister says his last job in cabinet was the best he has ever had.

Michael Noonan will step down from cabinet on Wednesday, after holding four jobs across 35 years, but said Finance was his favourite role of his cabinet career.

Noonan first entered cabinet in 1982 as Minister for Justice, and later served in Industry and Health before becoming finance minister six years ago.