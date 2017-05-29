Denis Naughten rules out any possibility of a return to Fine Gael

As the voting gets underway to decide the leadership of Fine Gael, the Environment Minister says he won't be returning to the party.

He voted against the Government's decision to close the Roscommon County Hospital in 2011, which led to his split from Fine Gael.

There was some speculation that me may rejoin under the leadership of Leo Varadkar or Simon Coveney.

However, Denis Naughten has ruled out any possibility of a return to Fine Gael.

"I've had absolutely no discussions, I know Leo Varadkar has made it crystal clear when he visited my constituency some time ago that he doesn't feel there's room in Fine Gael for me.

"As far as I'm concerned my focus is on the body of work that I have in front of me," he said.