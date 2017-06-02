Demonstrators gather in Derry to protest 'inappropriate' Troubles memorial listing RUC and British Army victims

Protestors have gathered this afternoon at the Free Derry Museum in Derry's Bogside.

The group are angry at the inclusion of RUC and British Army dead in a list of victims of the Troubles.

Management say the video reel in the exhibition is purely a factual listing and not a commemoration.

However the demonstrators do not agree and claim it is inappropriate.

Kate Nash, whose brother William was killed on Bloody Sunday, says it is a memorial.

"It is most definitely a memorial. They keep denying that: 'It's a list, it's a list,' that's all we hear, but it's not. It's a memorial and it's inappropriate to have it in the people's museum in the Bogside."