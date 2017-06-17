Demonstation taking place in Dublin to highlight homeless crisis

Campaigners say the homeless crisis is now worse than ever imagined.

A national demonstration is being held in Dublin today to highlight their concerns.

Anthony Flynn, CEO for the 'Inner City Helping Homeless' group, says the Government is not doing enough.

"The national homeless demonstration is going to take effect from 1pm from the Department of Housing on Custom House Quay to the Dáil," he said.

"At this stage of the game now we're looking at the highest number of recorded figures that are out there in regard to rough sleeping, children in homeless services, people accessing emergency accommodation and so forth.

"We're sending a message to Government today. We're marching from Custom House Quay to the Dáil to say that we're no longer going to accept homelessness."