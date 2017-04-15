Demand for Irish passports up 70% in first three months of this year

The amount of UK applications for Irish passports has increased by 70%, recent figures have shown.

Between January and March 2017, 51,000 applications were received from the UK, compared with 30,000 last year.

Overall, there has been a surge in passport applications with the number of those applying for Irish passports in the first three months of this year up 26% from the same time last year.

The decision for the UK to leave the EU is thought to be a large factor in the increased demand for Irish passports.