Delta flight diverts to Shannon with engine trouble

A passenger jet has diverted to Shannon Airport after experiencing an issue with one of its engines over the Atlantic, writes Patrick Flynn.

Delta Airlines flight DL-135 was about three hours into its journey from Amsterdam to Detroit in the US when the crew turned around south of Iceland.

The crew told controllers that they wished to divert to Shannon Airport reporting an oil pressure indication in one of the Airbus A330’s two engines.

The pilot did not declare an emergency and told air traffic controllers they would not require emergency services on arrival.

The jet touched down at 4.15pm and taxied directly to the terminal where engineers were waiting to investigate the issue.

It’s understood however that the flight has since been cancelled as the crew cannot complete the journey without exceeding their legal allowed flying hours.

Efforts are now underway to find accommodation for the over 250 passengers.

A comment is awaited from the airline.