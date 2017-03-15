Deleted line from speech sparks fresh speculation over Enda Kenny stepping down as Taoiseach

Enda Kenny has sparked fresh speculation over when he will step down after a draft version of his speech to a major event tonight initially said it would be his last St. Patrick's Day as Taoiseach - before the line was deleted entirely from the script, writes Political Correspondent Fiachra Ó Cionnaith in Washington DC.

In his first public confirmation of his imminent departure as head of Government, an initial draft of Mr Kenny's speech to the American-Ireland Fund Gala tonight was due to say he would not be in charge in 12 months' time.

In a reference to Lew Glucksman, a former Lehmann Brothers trader who was originally from Cobh, Co Cork, Mr Kenny was initially due to say:

"On this night – my last with you as Taoiseach – I want to remember particularly Lew Glucksman."

However, despite the speech - which is due to be given in front of US vice-president Mike Pence, former US special envoy to Northern Ireland George Mitchell and others - stretching to almost 1,500 words, minutes later a second version with the reference completely removed was sent out under embargo.

The decision to remove the line led to significant speculation, due to the fact it would indicate that Mr Kenny may not have accepted he will depart in the coming weeks or months.

Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The issue has been raised by Fine Gael back-benchers in recent weeks due to the fact Mr Kenny has yet to give a definitive date for his departure and has only said he would "deal with the matter conclusively" on his return from the US.

However, asked why the specific line was the only one taken out of the speech, Mr Kenny said it was because "the speech you got is not the speech that I'm delivering tonight".

Asked again for an explanation as to why the line was initially included before being removed for unknown reasons, he added:

"Because it shouldn't have been in there. That's why. I've already explained to my own parliamentary party my intention, and how I intend to go about that."

A spokesperson for Mr Kenny said last night that "the Ireland fund speech that was issued initially was not approved by the Taoiseach, hence the requirement to re-issue the correct speech".

Mr Kenny was forced to address his departure plans at a tense behind-closed-doors Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting last month after his handling of the garda whistle-blower Maurice McCabe scandal.

Fine Gael TDs have also become increasingly fearful about the party's slide in numerous opinion polls, and the belief that a new leader would allow the party to re-build in time for the next general election.

Since the February 2016 general election, Mr Kenny has faced repeated questions over when he will step down.

However, while he has said he will "deal with the matter conclusively" on his return from the US, no date or specific timeline has been given.

During a speech at an earlier economic promotion lunch event in Washington DC, he referenced the return to his paused speech after a lengthy promotional Irish recovery video by saying:

"It's like training in Spring, you get a second wind. So I'm going to go again."