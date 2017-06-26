Defence Forces release footage of migrant rescue in Mediterranean

Irish Naval Vessel, LÉ Eithne, rescued 183 people from the Mediterranean yesterday morning.

The ship rescued 113 migrants from an inflatable boat at 6am on Sunday morning that was found drifting about 40 kilometres off the Libyan coast.

A further 70 people were rescued shortly afterwards from another vessel in distress.

The Defence Forces released a clip of the rescue which shows some migrants in the water as well as a boat full of migrants in the middle of the Mediterranean.