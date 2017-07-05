Defence Forces paramedic and father of seven collects his €500k Lotto jackpot

A Defence Forces paramedic has collected a cheque for €500,000 following his win on the Lotto Plus draw on Wednesday, June 28.

51-year-old Jim Carroll from Kildare brought along his wife Anne and their seven children, aged between 13 and 30, to collect their winnings today.

Jim, who has being playing Lotto since the game began in 1988, first checked his ticket the morning after Wednesday's Lotto draw following a late work shift at the Curragh Camp Defence Forces base where he is stationed.

The winning ticket was sold at McCarthy’s Centra Store in the Curragh Camp, Co. Kildare.

The Carroll family from Kildare (left to right) Zoe, Darren, Shannon James, John, James Jnr, Fintan, Irish National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin, Ann and Nicole after collecting their €500,000 today. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

He was so shocked with the win that he couldn’t do his shift the following day.

He said: "I was in absolute shock. I was in no fit state to go to work the following day so I had to ring my boss to let him know that I wouldn't be able to work as I had won a few quid on the Lotto."

After that, news spread around the Curragh about the big win.

Jim, who had his extended family and closest friends with him today, said: "The whole community, including my colleagues at the camp, neighbours and friends have been incredibly supportive over the last week as we come to terms with the big win."

He revealed they would be spreading their winnings out among their family.

Members of the Carroll family (from left to right) Zoe, Shannon, James, Darren, James Jnr, Fintan, John, Ann and Nicole after collecting their €500,000 today. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Jim said: "We have seven children so we won't be long about spending it on them.

"My wife and I have promised ourselves new cars and after that, we will be sharing the rest of the winnings with our family."