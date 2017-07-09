Defence Forces host open day at Phoenix Park

Potential recruits can sample the first ever Virtual Reality experience of the Defence Forces today.

The army, Air Corps and Naval Service are hosting an Open Day at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park from 11am to 5pm.

Some of the star attractions will include a Michael Collins' armoured Rolls Royce and unarmed combat and weapon demonstrations.

Our Open Day takes place this #Sunday in #Farmleigh #PhoenixPark. Admission's #free. Join us for what promises to be a great family day out! pic.twitter.com/V34j9CXGrB — Irish Defence Forces (@defenceforces) July 6, 2017

Vintage vehicles, Army brass and pipe band recitals, field cooking and a Cavalry motorbike escort will also be on show.

Members of the public will also be able to trace their own family's military history, helped by a guide in the Military Archives.