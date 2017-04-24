Defence Forces have 'learned a lesson' after live rounds fired
The Defence Forces say they have learned a lesson, after live rounds were fired at cadets by mistake.
The statement follows an incident at a tactical training session in Cork last month.
A group of 10 soldiers were reportedly fired on when they returned to clean up a training area.
The shots came from two other military personnel who believed the site was empty.
The soldiers, some of whom were in tears, have been offered counselling.
