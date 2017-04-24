Defence Forces have 'learned a lesson' after live rounds fired

Back to Ireland Home

The Defence Forces say they have learned a lesson, after live rounds were fired at cadets by mistake.

The statement follows an incident at a tactical training session in Cork last month.

A group of 10 soldiers were reportedly fired on when they returned to clean up a training area.

The shots came from two other military personnel who believed the site was empty.

The soldiers, some of whom were in tears, have been offered counselling.
KEYWORDS: defence forces, cork

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland