Defence Forces agree pay deal

The Defence Forces have agreed to a new deal on pay and conditions aimed at returning their wages to pre-crash levels.

The 'Public Service Stability Agreement' is the successor to the Lansdowne Road agreement.

It was accepted after a ballot of soldiers, sailors and aircrew - but they are keen to point out it is not a ringing endorsement.

Photo: Rollingnews.ie

They are still unhappy they are not allowed join with the trade union ICTU for discussions.

They said they are not being treated as well as other public servants who have managed to negotiate their own side deals.

Under the new agreement troops will see the return of a 5% allowance cut in 2010.

They added that they believe they are still owed more.

Digital Desk