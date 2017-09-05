Decrease in number of patients dying from Sepsis

The number of patients dying due to Sepsis infections in Irish hospitals has fallen by 30% in the last five years.

A HSE report has said the improvements are due to better recognition and treatment of the life threatening condition.

14,000 cases of Sepsis were recorded last year.

That was up 67% on 2015.

Experts say the rise is because of greater awareness of the condition which can lead to organ malfunction and failure.

