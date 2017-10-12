Decision due in divorce battle between wealthy businessman and estranged Irish wife

A wealthy Iranian businessman is waiting to hear whether he has won a divorce court fight with his estranged Irish wife.

Diplomat’s son Mehrdad Radseresht, 72, says Barbara Spain-Radseresht, who is 49 and used to work in the travel industry, agreed to a divorce when they lived in the Middle East more than seven years ago.

Mrs Spain-Radseresht, who comes from Dublin and now lives in London, disputes his claim and says she is entitled to a fair share of a marital fortune running into tens of millions of pounds.

File photos of Barbara Spain-Radseresht and Mehrdad Radseresht who are embroiled in a divorce court battle. Mehrdad Radseresht says Barbara Spain-Radseresht agreed to a divorce when they lived in the Middle East more than seven years ago. Mrs Spain-Radseresht disputes his claim and says she is entitled to a fair share of a marital fortune running into tens of millions of pounds. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

A High Court judge has been asked to make decisions about the validity of the marriage.

Mr Justice Cohen has finished analysing evidence at a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London and is scheduled to deliver a ruling on Friday.

Mr Radseresht says they reached a divorce settlement agreement in Dubai in 2009 after Mrs Spain-Radseresht was unfaithful.

Mrs Spain-Radseresht says she was tricked into signing paperwork.

She said she only found out about the ’’alleged Dubai divorce’’ a year ago when she made a separate divorce application.