Debris discovered in search for crew of missing Coast Guard helicopter

The search for the crew of the missing Coast Guard helicopter is resuming off the coast of Mayo this morning.

Efforts to locate Rescue 116 were hampered by adverse weather conditions yesterday, however another large piece of debris was discovered near Blackrock lighthouse late in the evening.

Air, surface and shoreline searches are due to take place today, assisted by a special vessel the Granuaile, with divers waiting for a break in the weather to begin investigating the suspected crash site.

Declan Geoghegan, manager with the Irish Coast Guard, outlines the plans.

"We're weather bound again and we're looking at maybe a weather window early on Sunday where we'll send out site scan sonar to prepare the site for the arrival of the Granuaile.

"We'll use the Granuaile with our position system to send down a dive team."