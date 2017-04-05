Deal on Cystic Fibrosis drug Orkambi possible this week as negotiations get underway

A final deal for the HSE to get access to Cystic Fibrosis drug Orkambi could happen this week, according to the Health Minister.

Negotiating teams for the HSE and manufacturer Vertex are underway this afternoon.

Patients have been waiting a long time for access to the drug.

Health Minister Simon Harris says a lot has been done behind the scenes to get to this point: “Not a lot has happened in public, but an awful lot has happened.

“If we purchase Orkambi it will probably be the most expensive drug we have ever purchased in the history of the state.

“This is a really important drug for many patients, I understand the anxiety and worry of Cystic Fibrosis patients and their families. They have waited a long time.

“But as Minister for Health I have a responsibility to get the best possible deal.”