Deadline looms for hospital patients to document their experience

The deadline is looming for patients to document their hospital experience in a new Government national survey.

The closing date is the July 26 and the Health Minister Simon Harris is urging people to fill out the survey before the end of the month.

27,000 patients are eligible to take part and the minister says a "substantial" number of people have already done so.

In May all adult patients who were discharged from a public hospital during that month would have received the survey in the post.

For those who are eligible and may have misplaced the envelope, the Dept of Health say you can go online to patientexperience.ie and fill it out.

The National Experience survey is a chance for patients to share their own personal experience of their hospital care so that their voices can be heard and listened to.