DCRS concerned by rise in sales of DIY teeth whitening kits

People are being advised to seek advice before taking their dental care into their own hands.

The Dental Complaints Resolution Service (DCRS) has also found an increase in the number of people buying DIY whitening and orthodontic kits.

It is advising people against either option, because they cannot help patients who encounter problems.

Facilitator of the Dental Complaints Resolution Service, Michael Kilcoyne said: "If you want to practice in Ireland as a dentist, you must be regulated by the Dental Council.

"But these guys aren't regulated by the Dental Council."

He warned consumers to be "really careful".

"If someone's going down this road, they should first go and discuss it with their dentist really," he said.