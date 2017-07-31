Date set for retrial of child minder accused of causing serious harm to baby

A date has been set for the retrial of a child-minder accused of causing serious harm to a baby.

Sandra Higgins (36), of The Beeches, Drumgola Wood, Cavan town, Co Cavan denies a charge of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to the baby at her home on March 28, 2012 .

Judge Karen O'Connor at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court set a new trial date of January 15, 2018.

The jury in Ms Higgin's trial earlier this year were discharged after a juror accessed information on the internet.

The jury in an earlier trial in the case in 2015 failed to reach a verdict.

The court heard the trial is expected to last eight days.