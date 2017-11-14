Date fixed for trial of woman accused of dangerous driving causing deaths of four friends

A date has been fixed for the trial of a woman accused of dangerous driving causing the deaths of four of her friends near Athy, Co. Kildare in 2015.

Dayna Kearney from Crossneen, Co. Carlow will stand trial in late January.

On January 6 2015, Dayna Kearney’s VW Polo collided with a van on the Athy Link Road at Burtown, Co. Kildare.

Her friends Aisling Midleton, Niamh Doyle and Gemma Nolan, who were all 19 at the time, and 20-year-old Chermaine Carroll all died in the crash.

Ms. Kearney, who was 21, was badly injured and spent some time in hospital afterwards.

The five, who all went to school together in Carlow, were on their way to collect a laptop for one of the girls after spending the evening ice-skating.

Ms. Kearney was subsequently charged with dangerous driving causing death and an extra charge of driving a vehicle which she knew to be defective was later added to the indictment.

Her case was mentioned before Naas Circuit Court this afternoon and Judge Michael O’Shea was told a trial date was required.

The court was previously told the trial is likely to take a week and a jury is due to be sworn in to hear it on January 30.