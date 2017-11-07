Data shows more than a third of consumer product recalls are toys

Toys accounted for 38% of consumer product recalls in Europe in the last three months, according to data from Stericycle Expert Solutions.

The figures also show that between July and September of this year 91% of recalled products were manufactured in China.

Stericycle Expert Solutions, which manages product recalls, is advising retailers to take extra care when importing toys and parents to do their research in the run-up to Christmas.

Nearly a quarter of all recalls related to choking hazards, with the majority being the risk of a part on a toy becoming detached.