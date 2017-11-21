Data shows major jump in numbers of patients on hospital trolleys

There has been a significant increase in the number of people on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, almost 450 patients are in need of a bed, a jump of 100 on yesterday's figures.

University Hospital Waterford is the most overcrowded with 44 people on trolleys and in overflow areas of wards.

University Hospital Limerick is next where the figure is 43.