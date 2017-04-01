Dara Calleary: Transport Minister 'can follow precedent' and intervene in bus dispute

More wildcat strike action at Bus Éireann is likely next week if no progress is made.

Striking drivers brought Irish Rail and Dublin Bus to a standstill during rush hour yesterday morning.

They say the action was organised without the unions and was a bid to highlight the issue and bring both sides back to talks.

Unions won't accept pay cuts at Bus Eireann, while management say they need to be made to avoid imminent insolvency.

Fianna Fáil's Dara Calleary says the Transport Minister Shane Ross needs to get involved.

He said: "We cannot have a situation of this continuing, it is causing major difficulties for communities, for businesses and for the workers themselves.

"They are over a week without a wage now and this surely needs to be resolved, the Minister of Transport can get involved.

"He can follow precedent that has been set in previous bus disputes by avoiding facilitators to act as a go-between the two sides to try and resolve the differences."