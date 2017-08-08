Danny Healy Rae: Fairies to blame for poor road conditions in Kerry

A Kerry TD is blaming the poor road conditions in Killarney on fairies.

Danny Healy Rae's daughter, Maura, has told a meeting of Killarney Municipal District Council that her father is convinced that mythical creatures are interfering with the main route between Killarney and Cork.

Danny Healy Rae is no stranger to controversy since being elected last year.

In August he said the biblical story of Noah's Ark supports the claim that climate change does not exist.

He's also compared eating a big meal and getting behind the wheel to drink driving.