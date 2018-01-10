Danny Healy-Rae denies asking hospital to allow patient to jump queue for treatment
A Kerry TD says he did not ask University Hospital Kerry to prioritise a constituent.
Deputy Danny Healy-Rae admits calling the hospital's Emergency Department earlier this month during the ongoing trolley crisis.
However, he claims the call was made to represent a constituent and source information and it is something he has done on numerous occasions.
However, the Independent TD adds he never asked staff to fast-track a constituent.
He said: "At no point did I ask that anyone be allowed to jump the queue, whether it was a trolley or whether it was a bed.
"And if it was pointed out to me that there are so many on trollies, that's the information that I needed to know.
"The next information I needed to know was that, if the person went in there and they went on a trolley, would they get seen after? And in many instances, I was told they most certainly will."
