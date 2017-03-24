Danielle McLaughlin's body flown home

The body of a woman who was raped and murdered at a tourist resort in India has been flown home to Ireland.

Danielle McLaughlin will undergo further post-mortem examination in Dublin after an autopsy in India showed she had suffered cerebral damage and constriction to the neck.

The 28-year-old, from Buncrana, Co Donegal, was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, a popular area for holidaymakers in Goa on the west coast, on Tuesday March 14.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust organised the transfer.

A spokesman said: "She won't be in Buncrana until next week. She is going for another post-mortem."

Local media reported that the former Liverpool John Moores University student was discovered unclothed and had marks on her head and face.

Indian police said a farmer found Ms McLaughlin's body.

She had travelled to Goa with an Australian female friend and the pair were staying in a beach hut.

They had been celebrating Holi - a Hindu spring festival - in a nearby village.

She left the village late at night and her body was found the next day, police said.

Ms McLaughlin was the the eldest of five daughters.