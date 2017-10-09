Danger of fireworks highlighted as video emerges of horror prank on young Dublin woman

A video has surfaced online of a horrific firework prank in Dublin.

The clip shows a woman standing on a street in Dublin surrounded by youths.

One of the youths is then filmed putting a lit firework into the hood of her jacket and running off, causing the woman to panic.

She can be seen trying to get the firework out by throwing her hood forward, but her attempt fails and the firework can be seen exploding in her coat as she struggles.

It is reported that she suffered burns to her head and neck, but it is unclear if the incident was reported to Gardaí.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the clip distressing.

If you can't see the Facebook post above, click here.

H/T: Dublin Talks of 98FM.