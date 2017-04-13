Dan Rooney dies aged 84

Dan Rooney has died at the age of 84.

He was the he former chairman of the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as the American ambassador to Ireland.

He took up the role as the American ambassador to Ireland in 2009 and was the first person to visit all 32 counties while in the position.

In a tribute on it's website, the NFL wrote: "Few people in NFL history had as much influence for as long a period of time as Rooney did - he was a confidant of three commissioners, helped settle labor disputes and pushed the league toward diversity, among other things - and few others did it all with such a common touch, remaining a part of the blue-collar city that shaped his life as surely as he shaped football."

The Taoiseach also has expressed his sympathy.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dan Rooney. Dan was a personal friend of mine and the proudest Irish supporter of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"During his time as American Ambassador to Ireland Dan visited every county in Ireland and his work brought both the United States and Ireland closer together.

"Dan was a founding President of the Ireland Fund. He leaves a massive legacy which will benefit many people for the years to come.

"My deepest condolences go to his wife Patricia and his entire family at this time," he said.