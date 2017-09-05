Damning report finds major issues with mental health services in Roscommon

The Psychiatric Nurses Association says it is shocked by the findings of a damning report on mental health services in Roscommon.

The HSE review says the service is marked by 'control, negativity and a culture of blame'.

It says some senior staff normalised bad behaviour, and others perpetrated it.

The inquiry followed claims that sexualised patient behaviour at a unit in Roscommon was mismanaged.

The PNA says it is disappointed that many of the senior team criticised in the report are staying in place, and are being asked to implement the reform of the service.