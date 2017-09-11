Dalai Lama calls for nuclear free world during Derry visit

The Dalai Lama has called for a denuclearised world and warned force would not solve the North Korean crisis.

Leaders are not using common sense, the Tibetan spiritual leader added, amid heightened tensions and military exercises.

He called for a century of peace.

"We must seriously make efforts, step-by-step, for a nuclear-free world," he said.

The Dalai Lama visited Londonderry in Northern Ireland for a charity event.

His intervention followed deepening tensions on the Korean Peninsula as Pyongyang steps up nuclear tests.

AP