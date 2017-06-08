Daily Million prize means 'hard-working' couple can afford to buy home in Dublin

A married Dublin couple have collected what they described as a "life-altering" prize of €1m after they scooped the Daily Million jackpot from the 9pm draw on Friday, May 26.

The winning Daily Million Quick Pick ticket was bought at the Londis Shop on Westmoreland Street in Dublin city on the day of the draw.

The husband and wife, who wish to keep their win private, revealed how their new found fortune will enable them to buy a home.

They said: "We are a hard-working couple and we work every hour we can to give the best to our young family. This win won’t change our work ethic but it will make a huge difference.

"We are renting a house in Dublin at the moment and given the current housing prices, we probably would never have been in a position to buy."

They then added how the prize will impact on their lives.

They said: "The past two weeks has been an amazing experience, knowing that our lives are going to change for the better. This is a turning point for us all and we will make the most of our €1 million prize.

"The money will be spent on a new family home which we can finally call our own and we will also set up a family business to make sure that our future is secure for many years to come,” they added.

Another couple, this time from Co. Wexford. Also today collected their TellyBingo Snowball prize of €50,010 from Friday June 2.

They had bought their winning ticket at the Knockavilla Filling Station in New Ross, Co. Wexford.