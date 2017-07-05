Daily INMO survey finds 344 people waiting to be admitted to hospitals

More than 340 people are on trolleys at hospitals across the country, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The INMO survey has found that University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 34 people in need of a bed.

Cork University Hospital is next with 33 people on trolleys and overflow areas of wards, while Naas General Hospital has 27.

Overall, there are 248 patients on trolleys and 96 in overflow areas of wards in all the hospital around the country today.