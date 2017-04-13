Dáil votes down no-confidence motion in Garda Commissioner

The Dáil has voted down Sinn Féin's motion of no confidence in Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan.

The motion had no chance of success, as it did not have the support of Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

TDs voted 98 to 46 against the call for the commissioner to be sacked in the wake of recent scandals.

Earlier, the Dáil held five votes on a Fianna Fáil motion calling for Garda reform. That was defeated by 90 votes to 54.