Dáil votes 96 to 48 to abolish water charges, except for 'excessive use'

Water charges have effectively been abolished this afternoon.

The Dáil voted 96 to 48 to accept the report of the committee on the future funding of water services.

The report says charges should be abolished except for excessive use, that there should be a referendum on public ownership and that meters are to be installed in all new builds.

It is now up to housing minister Simon Coveney to draft legislation to formally end the charging regime brought in by the last Government.

