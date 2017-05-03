Dáil to vote on rules regarding opening prayer

The Dáil will vote tomorrow on new rules that would oblige all TD's to stand up for the house's opening prayer.

It follows last night's debate on a proposed new format that also includes 30 seconds of silent reflection.

Some left wing TD's say having a Christian prayer no longer reflects a multi-cultural Ireland.

And a handful say they will break Dáil rules by refusing to stand.

But Independent TD Mattie McGrath says those opposing the format are out of step with public opinion: "I've yet to encounter any widespread resistance to the practice among the majority of members.

"It seems to be a neat preoccupation among those on the hard left.

"It has certainly found no traction among TDs and indeed the general public.

"Respect for other cultures or religious views should not ban us from acknowleging the specific heritage of our own country."