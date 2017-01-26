Dáil to vote on new review of Stardust

The Dáil will vote today on plans for a scoping inquiry into the Stardust fire.

It is after the Government announced last evening that a review would take place - with an investigation to follow if substantial new evidence is found.

48 people lost their lives in the 1981 tragedy.

In 2009 the Government released the Coffey report, which examined whether the Stardust case should be re-opened.

Labour TD Brendan Ryan, says important information was omitted from the published report: "We found out subsequently on foot of a Freedom of Information request from the committee for the families that a line in the Coffey report accepting that 'a new inquiry is necessary if it is the only way of placing on public record a finding that is based on evidence' was deleted from the report.

"This was presented by the Fianna Fáil government of the day, if that omitted sentence was included at the time, it would have led to an entirely different debate back in 2009."