Dáil to debate Mental Health laws

The Dáil is set to debate our Mental Health laws today.

A new bill sponsored by Fianna Fáil aims strengthen the rights of people and children when they're undergoing psychiatric care in hospital.

That includes measures giving patients a voice about their own care.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Mental Health is James Browne: "90% of people who go into psychiatric units are there voluntarily, but there is no assessment as to whether or not those people actually have the capacity to make an informed decision.

"That is wholly unacceptable, so what we are trying to do is to empower a situation where those people have their rights assessed and enforced."

Meanwhile, new rules will be adopted in the Dáil today - which could see TDs kicked out if they don't stand for a daily prayer.

The rules of the house are being changed so that TDs have 30 seconds of silence after the prayer that opens every day's business.

But the changes will also make it mandatory for TDs to stand during the prayer, even if they don't take part.

Any refusal to do so could be deemed a breach of the rules, and could even result in a TD being suspended.

Today's changes will also reduce the minimum number of TDs required for some sittings - lowering the bar from 20 to 10.