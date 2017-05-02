Dáil to debate controversial plan to make all TDs stand up for chamber's opening prayer

A debate will take place tonight on controversial plans to make all TDs stand up for the Dáil's opening prayer.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger says she will ignore the new regulation that will force even non-religious TDs to stand.

That means she could face disciplinary action.

Currently, TDs stand up for the Ceann Comhairle's entrance but then remain on their feet for the prayer that immediately follows.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae says he cannot understand Deputy Coppinger's position.

He said: "So last week, when it wasn't a rule, she was standing up, and this week she's not standing up because it is a rule.

"Well, isn't that her own business if she wants to make some sort of a statement."