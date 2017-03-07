Dáil to debate bill that would reduce abortion penalty to €1
07/03/2017 - 06:26:25Back to Ireland Home
The Dáil will tonight debate a bill which would reduce the penalty for illegal abortions to just €1.
The measure is being brought to the floor by the Anti-Austerity Alliance/People Before Profit.
The current law provides for jail terms of up to 14 years for anyone who procures an illegal abortion.
The measure is almost certain to be opposed by the Government in Thursday's vote.
Join the conversation - comment here