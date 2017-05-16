Dáil to debate bill aimed at eliminating discrimination against non-Catholic children

The Dáil will today debate a bill aimed at eliminating discrimination against non-Catholic children in primary schools

Tabled by Solidarity, the Equal Participation in Schools Bill would ensure that schools are not able to discriminate in admitting children on the grounds of religion.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger said: “In this state it’s actually legal to keep a child out of school based on their parent’s religion.”

She said the current situation means parents feel obliged to baptise their children in the Catholic faith to ensure they got a place in their local school and suggested this was not acceptable in an increasingly diverse society.

Parents have the right to ask for their children not to be involved in any religious elements of the school day but Ms Coppinger said that was not practically possible and led to children feeling excluded.

She described it as, “people being forced to indoctrinate their children across the school day.

“People are meant to have a constitutional right to opt out but in reality this is not offered.

"We need to take religion out of schools."