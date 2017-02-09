Dáil sets Trump time aside to discuss hospital waiting lists

The Dáil will today hear statements on the state of the nation's health service.

Time which had originally been intended for a debate on Donald Trump's travel ban has been set aside to discuss the crisis over waiting lists.

Earlier this week it emerged that tens of thousands of patients are not included on official waiting lists.

Green Party Deputy Leader, Catherine Martin: "When faces and names are put to waiting lists and how huge that list is in reality.

"To watch a young boy like Dara Cahill, struggle to breath and have to wait 15 months for surgery, to be told his condition must become critical to be able to get treatment.

"To see Megan Healy Ryan to tearfully wonder, is this my fault? Please give me my operation, it is horrendous watching."