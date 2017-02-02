Dáil passes motion calling for increased free travel funding

The Government has experienced yet another defeat in the Dáil this lunchtime.

It has failed in a bid to amend a Fianna Fáil motion, demanding intervention in the Bus Éireann dispute.

The motion - which was passed by the Dáil - calls on the Government to increase funding for Bus Éireann for free travel passengers.

It also calls on Transport Minister Shane Ross to use his powers to veto any changes to the Expressway services, and block any unilateral restructuring plans.