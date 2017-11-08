Dáil passes law allowing for water charge refunds

Water charge refund cheques are a step closer to being printed and put in the post.

The piece of law enabling the refunds has passed the Dáil in the last hour by 71 votes to 39.

It now goes to the Seanad and the Government has requested an early signature from President Michael D Higgins.

Just under a million refunds are due and Irish Water says it can produce 30,000 cheques a day.

However, not everyone is likely to get their refund before Christmas because of Oireachtas delays.