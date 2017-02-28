Dáil group 'supports refunding water charges'
It is being reported that a Dáil group is supporting a proposal to refund people who paid water bills.
A report from the committee of TDs examining how to fund water services is currently being finalised.
According to the Irish Times, the group agrees people should be paid back - however it is not known whether it should be in the form of a cash payment, tax credit or some other system.
