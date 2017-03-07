Dáil delays final vote on terms of reference for 'Grace' inquiry

A final vote on the terms of reference for the 'Grace' inquiry has been deferred until tomorrow.

TDs are being given more time to consider the plans, but the inquiry could be set up before the end of the week.

However several TDs have hit out at the fact that other residents in the same abusive foster same will have to wait for their own inquiry.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin says the Government is ignoring the calls from the man hired by the HSE to review the case.

Mr Howlin said: "Outside of the Grace case, the only capacity that we are giving this inquiry is to scope out a potential further inquiry - and that is it.

"It can carry out the scoping exercise, and that is it - it can do no more.

"And that is hugely different from what Conor Dignam wanted", he added.

Senior counsel Marjorie Farrelly, a barrister based in Cork, will be given 12 months to investigate the circumstances of Grace's care.