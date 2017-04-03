Dáil committee to investigate whether Ireland should have a referendum on abortion

TDs will tomorrow be asked to set up a committee to investigate whether Ireland should have a referendum on abortion.

The committee of 16 TDs and four senators will examine the findings of the Citizens Assembly which is due to report on the issue before the end of June.

However it has also emerged that the Dáil committee will have the rights to hold its own hearings on the subject before making a final recommendation.

David Quinn of the Iona Institute says the committee was always planned, but believes its outcome is already determined.

“We know the Citizens Assembly is really an attempt by Fine Gael to slightly distance themselves from the holding of a referendum - so they can say it wasn’t our decision, it was the decision of the Assembly followed by the decision of the Oireachtas committee.

"But the whole thing has a huge sense of inevitability about it.”