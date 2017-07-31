Dáil bar forced to write off €5,000 tab as losses failed to be recouped

TDs are facing criticism after the Dáil bar was forced to write off a €5,000 tab - because it cannot recoup the losses.

A report issued to members of Oireachtas said there is no realistic prospect of recovering the money.

An Irish Times report said that there will be a revised credit policy developed to restrict the time that TDs and Senators have to settle their accounts in the bar in Leinster House.

TDs and Senators can use the tab facility when ordering food and drink in the Dáil, which they can pay at a later stage.

A Sinn Féin TD has called for a review of the sale of alcohol at Leinster House.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O'Reilly said there is simply no need for alcohol to be sold in the Dáil.

"I agree there is a need to have a place to bring people for a cup of tea," said Ms O'Reilly.

"Late at night it's important that we don't have to leave the Leinster house complex, that we are around for votes.

"I don't think it's important that we have access to alcohol, we work in Dublin too. You couldn't throw a stone out the front of the Dáil without hitting at least three pubs," she added.

It was reported that the amount involved was very small in the overall context of the bar and restaurant receipts.

However, delayed payments have been a recurring issue for Oireachtas staff over the years, who then have to chase politicians to pay off bills.